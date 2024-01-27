Tennis- Australian Open men's singles finalist Daniil Medvedev

Factbox on Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, the third seed, who beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 in the semi-finals (Prefix numbers denote seeding).

Age: 27

Nation: Russia

ATP Ranking: 3

Seeding: 3

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2021)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Terence Atmane (France) 5-7 6-2 6-4 1-0 retired

Second round: beat Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) 3-6 6-7(1) 6-4 7-6(1) 6-0

Third round: beat 27-Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Fourth round: beat Nuno Borges (Portugal) 6-3 7-6(4) 5-7 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat 9-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4

Semi-finals: beat 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5-7 3-6 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-3

EARLY LIFE

* Born in Moscow. Began playing tennis at age six.

CAREER TO DATE

* Made his ATP singles debut at the 2016 Nice Open.

* Reached his first Grand Slam main draw at the 2017 Australian Open and won his first Major match at Wimbledon the same year.

* Won his first ATP title at the Sydney International 2018 before winning the Winston-Salem Open and his first ATP 500 title in Tokyo later that year.

* Reached the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Months later, Medvedev beat Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, his first win against a world number-one ranked player.

* Broke into the top-ten rankings after Wimbledon 2019 and reached his first Grand Slam final months later at the U.S. Open.

* Reached U.S. Open semi-finals and was runner-up at the ATP Finals in 2020.

* In 2021, he reached the Australian Open final for the first time, where he lost to Djokovic. They rematched at the U.S. Open final, and Medvedev won in straight sets to lift his first Grand Slam title.

* Ended 2021 winning the Laver Cup for Team Europe and the Davis Cup for Russia.

* Reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open but lost to Rafa Nadal in a match that lasted five hours and 24 minutes, the second-longest Major final ever.

* Earned the world number one rank for the first time after finishing runner-up at the Mexican Open in 2022 while also winning the Los Calebos Open and the Vienna Open.

* In 2023, he won three consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai while also finishing as the finalist at the U.S. Open. He also reached the semi-finals of the ATP Finals, losing to Jannik Sinner. REUTERS