Tennis-Australian Open men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Feb 1 - Factbox on Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Serbian fourth seed Novak Djokovic 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 to win his first Australian Open title on Sunday, increasing his overall Grand Slam tally to seven.

Age: 22

Country: Spain

ATP ranking: 1

Seeding: 1

Grand Slam titles: 7 (Australian Open 2026; French Open 2024, 2025; Wimbledon 2023, 2024; U.S. Open 2022, 2025)

EARLY LIFE

* Born in El Palmar, Alcaraz started playing tennis aged four at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, where his father was the academy director.

CAREER TO DATE

* Made his ATP main-draw debut aged 16 at the 2020 Rio Open.

* Became the first teenager to beat compatriot Rafa Nadal and Serbian Novak Djokovic in the same tournament — and on consecutive days — to win his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Madrid Open.

* Outclassed Norwegian Casper Ruud to clinch his first major title at the 2022 U.S. Open, becoming the youngest champion at Flushing Meadows since American Pete Sampras (19) in 1990.

* That year, at 19 years, four months and six days, he became the youngest world number one in ATP rankings history.

* Went on to win nine titles as a teenager, behind only Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Mats Wilander, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

* Beat Djokovic to win Wimbledon in 2023, becoming the first man outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to claim the title at the All England Club since 2002.

* Defeated German Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open final to become the youngest man, at 21, to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces — hardcourt, grass and clay.

* Beat Djokovic in the 2024 Wimbledon showpiece, taking his Grand Slam final win-loss record to 4-0, becoming the sixth man in the professional era to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year after Rod Laver, Borg, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

* Won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing to Djokovic in the final.

* Became the third man to retain the French Open title this century, after Nadal and Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, when he beat Sinner in the 2025 final by fighting back from two sets down and saving three successive match points.

* Lost the 2025 Wimbledon final to Sinner before winning the 2025 U.S. Open.

* Beat Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open final to win his seventh major, and his first title at the tournament. REUTERS