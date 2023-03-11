Tennis: Aussie Thompson relishes another 'unbelievable' win

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Thompson’s shock defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells on Friday was perhaps not as surprising as his 2017 upset of Andy Murray at Queen’s Club, but it was just as satisfying.
“Actually, I couldn’t tell you the difference,” the 87th-ranked Australian said of his two career victories over top-10 players.
“Both probably equal. That day against Andy Murray was probably a little bit unexpected because I was a lucky loser.
“Happened just to play an unbelievable match and I wasn’t even supposed to be in the draw.
“Today was a little bit different. I have been on a bit of run of matches. I felt confident, even playing against a top-10 player I felt comfortable in my own skin and what I was doing, and just snuck out a win.”
The 28-year-old from Sydney is still chasing a first ATP tour title, but he arrived at Indian Wells buoyed by a win in Georgia on the lower-tier Challenger circuit in February.
He outlasted world No. 3 Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the second round, and said his Davis Cup experience has taught him to enjoy the game’s big moments.
When things got tense in the third-set tiebreak and Tsitsipas was exhorting fans waving Greek flags, it energised Thompson instead.
“I actually started laughing when he was doing that,” he said.
“The same thing happened last year in the quarter-finals of Davis Cup. I think I was serving for the match 5-3 in the third set against (Tallon) Griekspoor, and the crowd started going nuts.
“I actually started smiling as well. I want to be in these positions. I’m enjoying the battle.”
Thompson also said he may have caught Tsitsipas napping in the first-set tiebreaker, but he knew there would not be a repeat in the third-set decider.
“I think a third-set tiebreaker is a little bit more nerve-racking,” he said.
“I think when it comes down to a third-set tiebreaker, I don’t think the third one is going to be a 7-love.
“(I) hung tough. I think it did get to 5-all and (I) won the last two points – and he only just missed two forehands. Could have gone either way, and thankful it went my way.”
Next up for him is a third-round clash against Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.
Earlier, Briton Cameron Norrie cruised past Chinese Taipei’s Wu Tung-lin 6-2, 6-4.
Norrie, the 2021 champion, broke Wu four times en route to the win and will next face Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.
The 10th seed is off to a terrific start in 2023 having beaten world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the Rio Open final in February to claim his fifth singles title.
Norwegian Casper Ruud’s serve-forehand one-two punch proved too much for Diego Schwartzman as the third seed advanced 6-2, 6-3 over a player who has given him trouble in the past.
“Everything sort of went my way,” said Ruud, who now has four wins and five losses against the Argentinian.
He will now aim to beat Chile’s Cristian Garin in the next round.
On the women’s side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to dispatch Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-0 as the Australian Open champion improved to 14-1 on the year.
“Happy to win this match in two sets without struggling too much,” she told reporters.
The Belarusian next faces Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. Players from Belarus and Russia are once again playing under neutral flags at the tournament due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“It’s going to be interesting match,” Sabalenka added.
“She’s a great player and it’s going to be a great battle.”
Swiss Jil Teichmann upset her doubles partner and countrywoman Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on the Tokyo Olympic champion’s 26th birthday to reach the third round for the first time.
In other matches, Lesia Tsurenko upset Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, Jelena Ostapenko defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 and Barbora Krejcikova breezed past Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-2. AFP, REUTERS