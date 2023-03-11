Tennis: Aussie Thompson relishes another 'unbelievable' win

LOS ANGELES – Jordan Thompson’s shock defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells on Friday was perhaps not as surprising as his 2017 upset of Andy Murray at Queen’s Club, but it was just as satisfying.

“Actually, I couldn’t tell you the difference,” the 87th-ranked Australian said of his two career victories over top-10 players.

“Both probably equal. That day against Andy Murray was probably a little bit unexpected because I was a lucky loser.

“Happened just to play an unbelievable match and I wasn’t even supposed to be in the draw.

“Today was a little bit different. I have been on a bit of run of matches. I felt confident, even playing against a top-10 player I felt comfortable in my own skin and what I was doing, and just snuck out a win.”

The 28-year-old from Sydney is still chasing a first ATP tour title, but he arrived at Indian Wells buoyed by a win in Georgia on the lower-tier Challenger circuit in February.

He outlasted world No. 3 Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the second round, and said his Davis Cup experience has taught him to enjoy the game’s big moments.

When things got tense in the third-set tiebreak and Tsitsipas was exhorting fans waving Greek flags, it energised Thompson instead.

“I actually started laughing when he was doing that,” he said.

“The same thing happened last year in the quarter-finals of Davis Cup. I think I was serving for the match 5-3 in the third set against (Tallon) Griekspoor, and the crowd started going nuts.

“I actually started smiling as well. I want to be in these positions. I’m enjoying the battle.”

Thompson also said he may have caught Tsitsipas napping in the first-set tiebreaker, but he knew there would not be a repeat in the third-set decider.

“I think a third-set tiebreaker is a little bit more nerve-racking,” he said.

“I think when it comes down to a third-set tiebreaker, I don’t think the third one is going to be a 7-love.

“(I) hung tough. I think it did get to 5-all and (I) won the last two points – and he only just missed two forehands. Could have gone either way, and thankful it went my way.”

Next up for him is a third-round clash against Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.

Earlier, Briton Cameron Norrie cruised past Chinese Taipei’s Wu Tung-lin 6-2, 6-4.