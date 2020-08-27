Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open halted over shooting protests: Organisers

NEW YORK (AFP) - Organisers of the ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open in New York said Wednesday (Aug 26) that the tournament will be suspended until Friday following sporting boycotts sparked by the police shooting of an African-American man in Wisconsin.

In a statement that came just hours after star singles player Naomi Osaka withdrew from her scheduled semi-final, organisers said all games set for Thursday would be postponed.

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," the statement said.

"The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognise this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, Aug 27.

"Play will resume on Friday, Aug 28."