Tennis: Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith fall in Australian Open mixed doubles final

SINGAPORE - Singapore-born Australian Astra Sharma and compatriot John-Patrick Smith settled for the Australian Open mixed doubles silver after falling 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to Czech Barbora Krejcikova and American Rajeev Ram on Saturday (Jan 26).

Wildcard pair Sharma and Smith, who stunned US Open champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray and upset the second-seeded Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares en route to the final, were broken to start the match.

Two winners from 23-year-old Sharma in the sixth game gave the Australian pair break point and a chance to equalise, which they took after an unforced error from Ram.

The third-seeded Ram and Krejcikova, who is the top-ranked women's doubles player, were steadier in the tiebreak, and surged to a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Steady serving from Sharma set Smith up to finish the points at the net, allowing them to win their first and only game of the second set.

They then saved a match point after Ram sent a volley into the net, but a Krejcikova backhand winner sealed the victory for their opponents.

Said Sharma during the victory ceremony: "It's been a fantastic experience for my first Slam and I can't wait to be back next year."

Ram, who won the Olympic mixed doubles silver in 2016 with Venus Williams, said to Sharma: "I think it took me about 65 Grand Slams to reach my first final and 75 to reach my second, which is today. So for you to do it in your first, it's quite impressive - (you're) going to be a big star in Australian tennis."