Tennis: Are you a member? Federer stopped by Wimbledon security guard

“I didn’t want to tell Wimbledon that I was going to maybe be there,” said Federer. “I didn’t know if I was going to have time to go by the club because I was going to fly home to the family.

“So the doctor appointment was done. OK, we got two hours to kill.

“So what are we going to do? Do we head to the airport? Or let’s quickly go have tea at Wimbledon?”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted he had never visited the venue in the leafy well-to-do southwest London neighbourhood when it was not Wimbledon fortnight.

“I drive up to the gate, where usually guests come in,” he said.

“I quickly go out and speak to the security lady. ‘Yes, hello, just was wondering how I can get into Wimbledon? Where is the door? Where is the gate?‘ And she (says), ‘Do you have a membership card?‘ I’m like, ‘Uh, we have one?‘

“Because when you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically.

“Honestly, I don’t know about membership cards. They’re probably at home somewhere. And I’ve just been travelling so I had no idea.”

Federer, renowned for his good manners on court, explained to her he did not have his membership card on him but asked if she could point him in the direction of where he could enter the club.