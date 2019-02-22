Tennis: Andy Murray could make return after hip surgery, says mother Judy

LONDON (REUTERS) - Andy Murray could return to competitive tennis after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in January but the former world No. 1 also knows his career might already be over, his mother Judy has said.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said before his first-round exit at the Australian Open in January that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain.

"I think he will (return)," Judy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports at the Rio Open.

"(But) I think he's aware that it might not be possible.

"He's a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis. But the most important thing is that he's free from the pain he's had for 20 months.

"He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that's the most important thing."

The two-time Olympic champion previously said surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.