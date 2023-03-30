Tennis: Andreescu tears ankle ligaments at Miami Open

Bianca Andreescu reaches for a forehand against Ekaterina Alexandrova. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

MIAMI GARDENS – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open this week and is unsure when she will be fit to return to action, the former US Open champion said on Wednesday.

World No. 31 Andreescu retired from her fourth-round match against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in Miami on Monday and left the court in a wheelchair after screaming in pain having fallen while moving across the baseline.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who reached a career-high fourth in the rankings in 2019 but has suffered with a number of injuries, said the rehabilitation process has already begun.

“It’s tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let’s just say it could’ve been much worse!!” Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

“I’m going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I’ll be back on court soon.”

Andreescu, who retired with a shoulder injury during her semi-final match at the Thailand Open in February, is still looking for her first title since the 2019 US Open. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Tennis: Sinner into Miami semis after beating Ruusuvuori
Alcaraz, Rybakina stay on course for tennis’ ‘Sunshine Double’ in Miami

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top