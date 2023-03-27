Tennis: Andreescu advances in Miami with win over Kenin

MIAMI GARDENS - Canada’s Bianca Andreescu moved into the last 16 of the Miami Open on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of American Sofia Kenin.

The 22-year-old Andreescu, the 2019 US Open winner, has been impressive so far having beaten Emma Raducanu and world number 10 Maria Sakkari in the previous rounds.

In a match with few rallies, Andreescu dominated with her serve game, with a 70 per cent first serve percentage and it was not until mid-way through the second set that Kenin caused any real problems.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, broke Andreescu to cut the lead to 4-3 but despite the improved forehand from the Floridian, Andreescu kept her cool and won with her first match point.

“These victories are definitely very sweet and I’ve had many tough matches against Sofia, so it feels really good to get through,” said Andreescu who converted all three of her break points.

“I definitely feel like I am getting better match by match, even physically. Like I’m feeling really good. I’m feeling very fresh,” she added.

Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva reached her second straight WTA 1000 fourth round with a straightforward 6-1, 6-2 win over Polish lucky loser Magdalena Frech.

The 22-year-old Gracheva also made it to the last 16 as a qualifier at Indian Wells.

Karolina Pliskova was badly out of form as she crashed out to fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2. AFP