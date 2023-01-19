Tennis: American Volynets stuns 9th seed Kudermetova to reach third round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Qualifier Katie Volynets stunned ninth seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 on Thursday to storm into the Australian Open’s third round and continue the good start for American players at the year’s opening Grand Slam.

In only her sixth main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, the world No. 113 is the first US qualifier to reach the third round in women’s singles at Melbourne Park since three-time major winner Lindsay Davenport in 1993.

The 21-year-old said she had the “chills” after grinding out the biggest victory of her career in her first match against a top-10 player.

“Suddenly, you get match point and it’s like, ‘Wow I’ve got match point against the ninth seed’,” Volynets said in her on-court interview. “You just start going for it and let whatever happens happen.

“I’ve never played in a stadium this packed and that many people keeping the energy up for me. So that’s awesome.”

Her win comes a day after fellow American Mackenzie McDonald sent men’s champion Rafa Nadal crashing out and the likes of Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe all scored victories.

Volynets will next meet either China’s Zhang Shuai or Croatian Petra Martic for a place in the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she should be taken seriously as a contender by powering past a tricky opponent in straight sets.

The Belarusian swept past 51st-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 in 1hr 27min on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair had clashed twice previously, both last year, with Sabalenka edging each – the most recent a three-set, 2hr 35min epic on hard court in Cincinnati.

“She’s such a great player, always tough matches against her,” said fifth seed Sabalenka.

“I expected a great level from her. That’s why I said to myself to stay focused from the beginning to the end and probably that’s why I was able to win this one in two sets.”

Sabalenka, who reached the semi-finals at the US Open last year, extended her 2023 unbeaten record to six matches after winning the recent Adelaide International without dropping a set.

She is aiming to get past the last 16 in the Australian Open for the first time and will next play another American Lauren Davis or the 26th seed from Belgium Elise Mertens.

“I’ve played a lot of matches against Mertens, and I always had battles against Davis,” said Sabalenka. “It’s going to be tough but I am looking forward to it.” AFP