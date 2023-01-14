Tennis: Bencic lays down marker with Adelaide International victory

ADELAIDE – Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic laid down a marker for the next fornight’s Australian Open with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over Daria Kasatkina in the Adelaide International final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who will move back into the top 10 after this tournament, did not face a single break point in the 67-minute contest.

She broke Kasatkina’s first service game and then raced through the opening set as the Russian, 25, offered almost no resistance.

Kasatkina, the world No. 8, had no answers to the power and depth of Bencic’s groundstrokes and didn’t get on the scoreboard until the ninth game of the match.

And although she was able to offer more of a challenge in the second set, the Russian could do nothing to stop Bencic claiming her sixth title on the WTA tour.

Bencic said her success this week would help her heading into Melbourne Park.

“It’s my best result before the Australian Open and I’ve had the most matches going into it,” she said. “It helps me to be confident and to know and believe in myself. This is great, and I won this tournament, but in Melbourne it starts again.”

Bencic will certainly be one of the players to watch at the year’s first Grand Slam, where she will face Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova in the first round on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympics singles champion, who has been ranked as high as world No. 4, led Switzerland to their first Billie Jean King Cup triumph in 2022.

Following the shock retirement of 2022 Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty last March, the 2023 women’s field is wide open.

Bencic played Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the United Cup to open the season and pushed the world No. 1 in a high-quality match.

She continued her early-season form when she defeated world No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the Adelaide quarter-finals and former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza in the first round.

“I thought I played some great matches from the start of the tournament and also against different kinds of opponents,” she said.

“So I could really test myself out there in every way and go confidently into the Australian Open.”

Meanwhile, American qualifier Lauren Davis won her second WTA title on Saturday to end a six-year drought when she swept past Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Hobart International final.

Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final and won the trophy without dropping a set.

Cocciaretto, 21, had downed former Hobart International and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to reach the final.

Davis saved two set points in the opening set and then breezed through the tiebreak without dropping a point before breaking early in the second to beat her younger opponent.

“I have a lot of emotions going through my body right now. I’m just really happy, really excited. I really had to play my best in order to win today,” she said.

The 29-year-old American, who faces Danka Kovinic in the Australian Open first round, became the fourth qualifier to win the title in Hobart after Germany’s Mona Barthel, Spaniard Muguruza and Belgian Elise Mertens. AFP, REUTERS