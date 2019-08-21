Tennis: American hopeful Anisimova out of US Open after father's death

HANOVER (DPA) - American teenager Amanda Anisimova has pulled out of next week's US Open following the sudden death of her father and coach, Konstantin Anisimov, it was announced on Tuesday (Aug 20).

The tournament announced the withdrawal of the French Open semi-finalist Anisimova and added in a joint statement with the national federation USTA: "Our sincere sympathies go out to Amanda and her family.

"We pray that the love and support of Amanda's many friends and extended family in tennis will help to comfort her in this most difficult time."

The women's tour WTA tweeted: "The WTA sends our deepest condolences to Amanda Anisimova and her family on the passing of her father Konstantin."

Citing the player's agent, the ESPN network reported that Anisimov was found dead on Monday.

Anisimova, 17, enjoyed a surprise run to the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this year and is ranked 24th in the world.

She won the US Open junior title at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

The final grand slam of the tennis season begins Monday in New York.