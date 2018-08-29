Tennis: Alexander Zverev breezes at US Open as Polansky's luck runs out

NEW YORK (AFP) - On a day when extreme heat took a toll at the US Open, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev was positively brisk in reaching the second round with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Peter Polansky.

Zverev, 21, needed just 96 minutes on Tuesday (Aug 28) to dispatch Polansky, a Canadian who had the odd distinction of becoming the first player to make the main draw of all four Grand Slams in a single year as a lucky loser.

Polansky's luck ran out in the first round, just as it did at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Zverev used a powerful serve and a crisp base-line game, firing 37 winners to get his latest Grand Slam bid off to a solid start.

The youngest player in the world top 10, Zverev has nine ATP titles, including three Masters 1000 victories.

But he's reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam just once, at 2018's French Open.

He has hired Ivan Lendl to help him fill that hole on his resume, but said it was too soon to tell what the Czech great's influence would be.

"There's things that he paid a lot of attention to, and then he made me pay a lot of attention to, as well," Zverev said.

"I hope in the long run this will help me, as well. This was a first round. This was a first round of the first tournament that we are together. Hopefully I'll play a lot more matches here. Maybe you can ask me this question at the end of the tournament."

Zverev said that the arrival of Lendl in his camp hadn't increased the pressure on him to produce in a Grand Slam.

"His goal is to prepare myself the best I can. We're working hard towards that. We're working hard to being the best player I can be. We're working hard to one day maybe winning these kind of tournaments. It's no secret that's why I took him. That's the reason."