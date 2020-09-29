Tennis: 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova thrashed in first-round exit

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova failed to last a round at the French Open when she was thrashed in little more than an hour by Poland's Iga Swiatek on Monday (Sept 28).

The left-handed Czech, seeded 15th, went down 6-1 6-2 as 19-year-old Swiatek dominated throughout with her all-court game.

Vondrousova lost to Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in last year's final and looked in dangerous form coming in after a semi-final run in Rome.

Another notable first-round casualty was 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 28th seed, who was beaten in three sets by fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova