Teenager Linda Noskova stuns top seed Iga Swiatek in Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE – Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Jan 20, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round as her bid for a maiden Melbourne Park title and fifth Grand Slam fell apart.

It also meant that the Pole’s 18-match winning run came to a shuddering halt.

“I’m speechless, I knew it was going to be an amazing match with the world No. 1 and such a player, but I didn’t really think it would end up like this,” said Noskova.

The emotional 19-year-old crouched to the floor and put her hands over her face when the big moment came and buried her head in her towel later and cried.

“I’m just really glad to get through this round,” she added.

Swiatek, more accustomed to breezing past opponents with the odd “bagel” or 6-0 scoreline thrown in, had struggled in Melbourne, enduring a first-set tiebreak in her opener against Sofia Kenin before fighting back from the brink of defeat to oust Danielle Collins the last time out.

Noskova emerged as a tricky third-round opponent with three top-10 wins under her belt, but Swiatek looked in no mood to be dragged into another dogfight as she broke in the sixth game and held to love in the next to take charge.

The 22-year-old barely let the intensity drop after taking the first set as she forced Melbourne Park debutant Noskova into uncomfortable positions in the second by working the angles and launching big forehands.

But the Czech held firm, responding with some explosive hitting of her own and breaking en route to levelling up the contest before heaping the pressure on the four-times major champion to take a 2-1 lead in the decider.

Swiatek looked to have composed herself during a brief pause in play as doctors attended to a sick supporter in the crowd and broke back, but Noskova did not relent and got her nose in front again to close out the match on serve and complete a huge upset.

“I was shaking a little,” Noskova said about serving for the victory. “I didn’t hit two first serves which was not the best start for me but I pulled out an ace.”

In other matches, two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka took her career record against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko to 4-0 with a 6-1, 7-5 victory.

The Belarusian won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and the 34-year-old showed just how much she enjoys the tournament with her dominant win over the 2017 French Open champion.

“I knew it’s going to be a tough battle,” Azarenka said after her victory over Ostapenko, who had opened the season by winning the title in Adelaide and returning to top 10.

“She’s a Grand Slam champion, she’s been in amazing form coming off the title so I knew she was going come back and play strong. I was just trying to find an opportunity in that second set to get one break point at a time.”

In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev raced into the second week with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, showing few signs of fatigue after his marathon late-night outing in the second round.

The Russian third seed, who came from two sets down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori well into the early hours of Jan 19 morning, looked at his clinical best as he eased into the fourth round for the fifth time.

Cameron Norrie, the 19th seed, took out former world No. 2 Casper Ruud with a 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-3 win to make it to the fourth round for the first time. REUTERS, AFP