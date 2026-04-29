Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar storms into Madrid Open quarters to set up Jannik Sinner showdown

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Spain's Rafael Jodar returns the ball to Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva in their ATP Tour Madrid Open singles match at the Caja Magica on April 28, 2026. He won 7-5, 6-0.

MADRID – Rafa Jodar thrilled his home crowd at the Caja Magica on April 28 with a commanding 7-5, 6-0 win over Czech Vit Kopriva, earning a quarter-final showdown with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old clay specialist, fresh from a three-set victory over 27th seed Joao Fonseca on April 26, produced another assured display against the 28-year-old Kopriva, ranked 66th in the world, under Madrid’s fierce mid-afternoon sun.

Tall and lean, Jodar traded heavy groundstrokes from the baseline with his quick-footed opponent in a tightly contested opening set. At 3-3, Kopriva carved out two break points in the seventh game, but Jodar held firm to nudge ahead 4-3.

With the set poised at 6-5 to Jodar and a tiebreak looming, the Spaniard raised the intensity. He surged to 0-40 on Kopriva’s serve and broke decisively to seal the set 7-5, drawing roars from the stands.

The second set was one-way traffic.

Jodar held to open and, after seeing three break points saved in Kopriva’s first service game of the set, made the fourth count before moving 3-0 in front. Brimming with confidence, he dictated play with authority and soon benefited from a double fault on break point to stretch his lead to 5-0.

There was no let-up. Jodar broke again to complete a flawless 6-0 set, wrapping up victory in emphatic fashion and booking a mouth-watering meeting with Sinner on April 29.

The Italian is chasing a fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title and his first in Madrid, adding extra intrigue to a clash between the established world No. 1 and the tournament’s emerging home favourite.

Jodar has enjoyed a meteoric rise, climbing from outside the top 900 to world No. 42 in a year, winning his first ATP title in Marrakech this month and reaching the third round in Miami in March to establish himself as one of tennis’ most promising young talents.

“Every match in a tournament like this is tough and can get complicated, so you always have to keep the same mindset. That’s what I did in the first set: I dug deep, played my best tennis, and I’m really happy with the win,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great match (against Sinner) and I hope the crowd turns out in force to cheer me on and support me because it’s going to be a cracking match.” REUTERS