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Teenager Andreeva downs Bouzkova for French Open fourth round spot

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

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PARIS, May 29 - Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva cruised past Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets on Friday to book her spot in the French Open fourth round.

• Andreeva, a semi-finalist in Paris two years ago, won 6-4 6-2 and will next face either Jil Teichmann of Switzerland or 10th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.

• Andreeva, 19, had a rocky start and hit the racket on her thigh in frustration as Bouzkova earned a break point at 3-2, but she managed to hold despite losing her temper again and swiping the clay with her racket a little later.

• The Russian, known for her volatile on-court temper at times, managed to keep her composure and take the edge in the match when she broke Bouzkova to go 5-4 up and wrap up the first set after 49 minutes.

• She earned two more breaks in the second to go 5-2 up and serve out the match in the next game.

• Andreeva has now beaten Bouzkova three times this season after Adelaide and Miami for a perfect 5-0 record against the Czech. She has also bagged 32 wins so far this year, leading the Tour for most match victories this season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.