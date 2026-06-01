Teen titan Fonseca topples Ruud to make French Open quarter-finals

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PARIS, May 31 - Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca continued his breakthrough French Open campaign by seeing off twice runner-up and 15th seed Casper Ruud 7-5 7-6(8) 5-7 6-2 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old fought from two sets down to knock out Novak Djokovic in the third round and emerge as a genuine contender in a topsy-turvy tournament, and his latest victory highlighted his growing confidence and composure on the biggest stage in Paris.

Playing on Court Philippe Chatrier again, Fonseca sparkled under the lights with some spectacular ball-striking from both flanks and broke in the 12th game to wrap up the first set and draw huge applause from fans.

After an early exchange of breaks in the second set, Fonseca and Ruud were locked in a titanic tussle of power hitting, until the Norwegian squandered three set points and allowed his young opponent to edge an electric tiebreak.

It left Brazilian three-times Roland Garros champion Gustavo Kuerten beaming as a raucous crowd roared, but Ruud was not done and snatched the third set to ensure the entertaining encounter would trickle into the early hours of Monday morning.

Fonseca raised his level again in the fourth, claiming a double break as the atmosphere reached soccer-like intensity, before world number 30 closed out another famous victory and booked a meeting with Czech Jakub Mensik. REUTERS