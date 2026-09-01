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Swiatek swats aside Wang for a winning start at US Open

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her first round match against China's Xiyu Wang IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her first-round win over China's Wang Xiyu.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK – Former champion Iga Swiatek got her US Open campaign off to a solid start on Aug 31 as the Polish eighth seed defeated China’s Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Swiatek claimed her first title of an inconsistent year in Toronto earlier in August and followed it up with a run to the Cincinnati semi-finals, arriving in New York with a confidence boost as she bids for a seventh Grand Slam crown.

“For sure it was a good day in the office,” Swiatek said on court after her 88-minute workout.

“I felt pretty good right from the beginning and I had the energy and the intensity. I want to keep it that way. Wang was playing deep with lot of top-spin so I needed the strength.

“It’s nice to come to a Grand Slam after a couple of good results, especially because this swing is never one I’ve felt super comfortable at. I’ve made a lot of progress and I'm focused on improving the little things in my game.”

The 25-year-old quickly seized control under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium, surging to a 3-1 lead before wrapping up the first set with another break when Wang sent a forehand over the baseline.

Swiatek, the Flushing Meadows champion in 2022, pounced for a decisive break in the eighth game of the next set and secured the victory for a second-round clash with Nadia Podoroska, who saw off Simona Waltert earlier. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.