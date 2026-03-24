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Swiatek splits with coach Fissette after Miami Open upset

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Tennis - Australian Open - Practice - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 9, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek with coach Wim Fissette during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tennis - Australian Open - Practice - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 9, 2025 Poland's Iga Swiatek with coach Wim Fissette during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open REUTERS/Edgar Su

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March 23 - World number three Iga Swiatek has ended her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette, she said on Monday, following a disappointing start to the season that culminated in a shock early exit at the Miami Open.

The 24-year-old, who hired the Belgian in October 2024, said she had decided to take a different path after a 17-month stint that included her maiden Wimbledon title last year. However, Thursday's loss to world number 50 and Polish compatriot Magda Linette at the Miami Open proved a turning point for the six-times Grand Slam winner.

"Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court," Swiatek wrote in a social media post. "I’m grateful for (Fissette's) support, experience, and everything we achieved together—including one of my biggest dreams in sport."

Under Fissette’s guidance, Swiatek adapted her game to faster surfaces, winning titles in Cincinnati and Seoul in addition to her 2025 triumph on the London grass.

Fissette, who has previously coached major champions including Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka, said on Instagram that both he and Swiatek had "wanted and worked for more". REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.