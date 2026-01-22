Straitstimes.com header logo

Swiatek sees off Bouzkova to reach Australian Open third round

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Follow topic:

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 - Iga Swiatek resumed her quest for a first Australian Open title and career Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-3 victory over unseeded Marie Bouzkova to reach the third round on Thursday, as she showed no signs of the sluggishness that dogged her in the previous round.

The 24-year-old arrived in Melbourne after two losses during Poland's triumphant United Cup run and had to fight past Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue in the last round. But normal service looked to have resumed against the Czech in John Cain Arena.

"It felt great playing today, I felt more free than in the first round so I wanted to go for it," Swiatek said.

"The conditions were not easy, I don't know if you can tell. It's super windy, so I needed to adjust to that so I'm happy for the performance for sure."

"This is not going to sound like I'm humble, but after winning so much, it's hard to appreciate one match. I'm usually happy after I finish the whole tournament if I win," she added.

"If not, I'm a bit less happy but I for sure have to learn to appreciate every match and not take everything for granted and play to win. It was a good day today and I felt good."

Swiatek eased through the first set, during which she raised the intensity early on and made several successful forays to the net, but the six-times Grand Slam champion found herself on the back foot in the second set as Bouzkova surged to a 3-1 lead.

The second seed got back on level terms after six games and then nailed a forehand winner at the net to edge ahead, going on to seal the win from there and setting up a third-round clash with 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.