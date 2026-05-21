Swiatek seeks clay redemption as she targets fifth Roland Garros crown

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

May 21 - Iga Swiatek heads into the French Open without a claycourt title since her Roland Garros triumph in 2024, but the Pole will still be among the leading contenders as she targets a seventh Grand Slam crown at her most successful major.

The 24-year-old has dominated in Paris in recent seasons. In 2024 she was the third woman to win three straight French Open titles, following Justine Henin and Monica Seles, cementing her reputation as the standout claycourt player of her generation.

However, Swiatek's trajectory has dipped slightly since then. Now ranked world number three, she endured a rollercoaster 2025 campaign that began under the shadow of a doping ban but was ultimately transformed by a stunning Wimbledon triumph.

Swiatek's one-month ban ended on Dec. 4 2024 after the International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted that her positive test was caused by contamination of her medication melatonin.

Despite her Wimbledon breakthrough, when she thrashed American Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final, Swiatek's on court struggles have carried into this year.

She suffered quarter-final exits at the Australian Open, Qatar and Indian Wells, before a shock second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette at the Miami Open.

That loss prompted a reset as Swiatek parted with coach Wim Fissette and brought in Francisco Roig, who worked with her idol Rafa Nadal during the Spaniard's run of 14 French Open titles.

The change has yet to yield a trophy, but there have been gradual signs of progress on clay.

Swiatek opened her campaign with a single win in Stuttgart before illness disrupted her run in Madrid, where a gastrointestinal problem forced her to retire in the round of 32 and she left the court in tears.

In Rome, however, Swiatek showed encouraging improvement, losing to eventual champion Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals. The Italian Open did not bring silverware but provided momentum, including her first win over a top-10 opponent this year.

At Roland Garros, Swiatek will once again face formidable competition as she chases a fifth French Open title.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in last year's semi-finals, remains a major threat, as does world number two Elena Rybakina, who knocked her out of the Australian Open quarter-finals before going on to win the tournament.

Despite her recent inconsistency, Swiatek's pedigree on clay ensures she will arrive in Paris as a serious contender to reclaim her crown as the claycourt queen when the main draw gets under way on Sunday. REUTERS