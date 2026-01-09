Straitstimes.com header logo

Swiatek leads Poland to victory over Australia in United Cup quarters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

SYDNEY, Jan 9 - Iga Swiatek brushed aside Maya Joint and Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski won the mixed doubles as Poland beat hosts Australia 2-1 in the United Cup quarter-finals on Friday, setting up a last-four clash with defending champions the United States.

The teams met in last year's final and the winners will face Switzerland or Belgium in this year's decider.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Swiatek beat Joint 6-1 6-1, but Australia fought back as Alex de Minaur overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the men's singles match.

"I just had to fight him off from the first point to the last. It was a huge mental effort," said De Minaur, who saved nine break points to clinch the first set.

"I am glad I was able to bounce back after losing that second set. I had some dark thoughts in my head."

In the mixed doubles, Kawa and Zielinski clinched a 6-4 6-0 win over Australians Storm Hunter and John-Patrick Smith. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.