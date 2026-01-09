Swiatek leads Poland to victory over Australia in United Cup quarters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Jan 9 - Iga Swiatek brushed aside Maya Joint and Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski won the mixed doubles as Poland beat hosts Australia 2-1 in the United Cup quarter-finals on Friday, setting up a last-four clash with defending champions the United States.

The teams met in last year's final and the winners will face Switzerland or Belgium in this year's decider.

Six-times Grand Slam winner Swiatek beat Joint 6-1 6-1, but Australia fought back as Alex de Minaur overcame Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the men's singles match.

"I just had to fight him off from the first point to the last. It was a huge mental effort," said De Minaur, who saved nine break points to clinch the first set.

"I am glad I was able to bounce back after losing that second set. I had some dark thoughts in my head."

In the mixed doubles, Kawa and Zielinski clinched a 6-4 6-0 win over Australians Storm Hunter and John-Patrick Smith. REUTERS