Swiatek is ready for 'bigger hype' as no. 1

MIAMI • Poland's Iga Swiatek yesterday said that capturing the women's world No. 1 ranking was a "surreal" achievement, with the 20-year-old set to replace recently retired Australian Ashleigh Barty at the top of the rankings.

The 2020 French Open champion clinched the spot after defeating Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday, becoming the first Polish player to ascend to the No. 1 position in singles.

She will become the new world No. 1 when the WTA rankings are released on April 4.

At 20 years, 308 days old, Swiatek will be the youngest player to make her debut at the top of the summit since the retired Caroline Wozniacki in 2010. The Dane was 216 days younger.

"It's a dream come true, for sure," Swiatek said after extending her winning streak to 12 matches.

"It's that kind of thing that I wanted to happen someday, but I didn't really know that it's going to be possible for me.

"I never really imagined that moment, because truth to be told, I was working day by day and I was playing tennis well, but I never had like that strong belief that it can actually happen. So it's even more surreal for me."

She added that she was ready to deal with the pressure of being the woman to beat in tennis.

"I think it's going to be a bit different and maybe the hype is going to be a bit bigger, but I'm ready for that," she said.

"Honestly, it's like part of the job, so I always knew if I'm gonna succeed, it's going to be there. I really appreciate people being really enthusiastic and really pumped up because I think sometimes, I'm even playing for them.

"But from my perspective, I don't think anything will change. Maybe I got to watch if I'm wearing clean clothes and really if I'm representing tennis well."

Swiatek, who has already won WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Indian Wells this year, takes over top spot following Barty's shock decision to walk away from the sport earlier last week, citing burnout.

The 25-year-old, winner of three Grand Slam titles including January's Australian Open, wasted no time in congratulating Swiatek, who will become the 28th woman to reach the peak.

"There is no better person," Barty said after the match.

"The way that she's brought this fresh, fearless energy onto the court has been incredible.

"I hope she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she's after in her career and her dreams."

Swiatek expressed her gratitude for Barty's support.

"She's such a great athlete," she said. "I always respect Ashleigh and she gave me huge motivation to work on my tennis."

In the men's competition, Nick Kyrgios took just 52 minutes to blitz Russia's world No. 7 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0 and progress to the third round.

"I'm really happy with my performance," the 102nd-ranked Australian told Tennis Channel.

"I didn't play unbelievable, I played just the right way.

"I didn't let him have any rhythm... and I just tried to slap as many winners as I could, serve well and get up the court on my return.

"I have been dealing with a lot of stuff over the last couple of years but I am not stressing much. I have been enjoying my tennis."

Alexander Zverev's superior serving also led to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric as the German second seed punched his ticket to the third round.

