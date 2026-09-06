Swiatek grinds out third-round win to book meeting with Zheng

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NEW YORK, Sept 5 - Iga Swiatek dug her heels in to get past Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3) 7-6(3) and reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, keeping her critic-quietening campaign alive to set up a clash with China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Poland's 2022 winner arrived in New York amid the most difficult season of her career but had plenty of fight left as she broke down her opponent with 18 forehand winners.

"It got pretty physical, many long rallies," said 25-year-old Swiatek. "It wasn't easy."

The two players traded breaks twice in the first four games before settling into a tightly-fought contest.

Bouzkova sent a precise shot into the far corner to break Swiatek in the 11th game but the Pole broke back to level it with an unreturnable backhand.

Swiatek eased concerns over her form last month with a win in Toronto and moved with clinical precision through the tiebreak. Bouzkova did herself no favours with an early double fault.

The Pole clawed her way back from a 3-0 deficit in the second set and saved three set points on her serve in a marathon, five-deuce 12th game.

She got a three-point head start in the tiebreak and eventually subdued Bouzkova with her backhand on match point.

Swiatek next faces qualifier Zheng in a rematch of their Olympic semi-final two years ago, where the Chinese player ended the Pole's 25-match winning streak in dramatic fashion. REUTERS