Swiatek crushes Gauff at WTA Finals

CANCUN – Iga Swiatek beat an out-of-sorts Coco Gauff 6-0, 6-4 in windy conditions at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Wednesday to reach the doorstep of the semi-finals and keep her hopes of retaking the world No. 1 ranking alive.

Swiatek came out firing in their group stage match and broke the US Open champion for a second time with a lovely looping crosscourt winner to take a 4-0 lead.

Two games later, the second-seeded Pole pounced on a poor drop shot from the American teenager and blasted a backhand past her to capture the one-sided first set.

Gauff raised her level early in the second, winning three straight games for 3-1 advantage and coming out on top of a marathon service game for 4-2.

But the four-time major champion would not back down, holding at love and then breaking back on Gauff's badly missed forehand into the net for 4-4.

From there Gauff began to unravel.

She threw her racket against the court in frustration after she issued four straight double faults while serving for the set at 5-4 and appeared on the verge of tears in the next game, where she whiffed on a return of serve en route to a love hold.

Swiatek improved to 9-1 lifetime against Gauff when the third seed's overhead landed in the net on match for her 31st unforced error of the contest.

The evening group stage match in the eight-player, year-end Finals will see sixth seed Ons Jabeur battle Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek, who lost her world No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka after September's US Open, will win the group if Vondrousova beats Jabeur and will be through to the semis if Jabeur wins in three sets. REUTERS