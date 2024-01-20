Iga Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit

MELBOURNE - The Australian Open had its biggest shock to date when teenager Linda Noskova knocked world number one Iga Swiatek out of the competition in the third round on Jan 20, and the Polish top seed was at a loss to explain how she felt.

Swiatek began strongly, winning the opening set 6-3, but after losing the second by the same score, the decider saw Czech 19-year-old Noskova break serve twice to win 6-4.

When asked to articulate her feelings so people could understand how she felt, Swiatek hit back with a question of her own.

"Why do you need to understand?" Swiatek asked.

"Sometimes I don't even understand, so I don't know if you will. I mean, I really wasn't expecting a lot. I just tried to do the best kind of work possible.

"I felt today that, OK, I wasn't playing my best game, and I had many things that didn't work in previous rounds."

Swiatek needed a tiebreak to win the first set in her opening match with Sofia Kenin, and on Jan 18 came back from two breaks down in the deciding set to overcome Danielle Collins, but insisted she wasn't feeling the effects of those battles.

"No, physically I felt, honestly, I didn't feel anything. So, pretty good," Swiatek said.

"Mentally as well, I felt like actually I came back in my match against Danielle, and I could kind of start over and not expect a lot, just try to play my game."

In the end, Noskova won three consecutive games in the final set to make it 5-3 and take control, and Swiatek regretted not seizing her own chances earlier in the match.

"I think she just went all in without any pressure. She probably knew that she has nothing to lose, you know?

"Maybe I should have done that when I had break points in previous games, but I wanted to kind of be the solid version of myself."