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Svitolina withdraws from Cincinnati Open with ankle injury

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Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Elina Svitolina (UKR) plays a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL) during semi-final play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Elina Svitolina (UKR) plays a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL) during semi-final play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Aug 18 - World number nine Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday ahead of her third-round match against Wang Xiyu due to a right ankle injury.

China's Wang will advance to the final 16 via a walkover and face Madison Keys.

"Unfortunately I tried my best to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto and also pushed by the second round match, I didn’t recover as I wish I could to get ready for my next round," Svitolina said in a statement.

"Have of course great memories of playing here and going deep in the tournament. Had a great match here two nights ago. Very sad to pull out this round."

The Ukrainian took a medical timeout to address her right foot during the second set of her second-round match against Tereza Valentova on Sunday but continued to win 3-6 7-6(5) 6-0.

Svitolina is next scheduled to play at the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.