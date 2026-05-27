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Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round

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PARIS, May 27 - Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the French Open by dismantling Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain 6-0 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

• Seventh seed Svitolina will face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for a place in the last 16.

• Svitolina powered through the first set and held firm in second, prevailing on her second match point.

• She survived a major scare in her opening round.

• The 31-year-old has reached the quarter-finals five times at Roland Garros.

• The French Open remains the only Grand Slam where she has never gone past the last eight. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.