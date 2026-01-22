Supreme Sinner overpowers home hope Duckworth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 - Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner outclassed home wildcard James Duckworth 6-1 6-4 6-2 to stroll into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Italian world number two was in no mood for an extended shift on a cool Rod Laver Arena as he set up a last-32 clash with American Eliot Spizzirri.

It was Sinner's 27th successive Tour-level victory against Australian players, his last defeat against one coming against Duckworth in Toronto in 2021.

But a repeat of that never looked likely as Sinner produced an immaculate display from the back of the court.

"Every match is difficult, so happy to be in the next round," Sinner, who has won his last 12 matches without dropping a set, said on court. "Very happy with my performance.

"I know how much work I've put in so the body feels good and the mind is in a good moment."

From the moment he drilled a backhand winner into the corner to break Duckworth's serve in the fourth game he was in control and was gifted a second service break with a double-fault.

Sinner claimed the first set in 26 minutes and although Duckworth offered more resistance in the second with some aggressive play, the Italian's controlled power and placement was too much for his 34-year-old opponent.

A forehand winner earned him a break point at 3-3 and Duckworth blazed wildly long as the pressure told.

Duckworth's winners were loudly applauded by the evening crowd but the end came quickly and Sinner finished it off with an ace -- his 18th of the match.

Sinner has spent less than three hours on court to reach the third round and he will be heavy favourite against 85th-ranked Spizzirri who survived a five-setter against China's Wu Yibing.

"I've been watching him also last year a little bit, very aggressive on the court and a big server also," Sinner said.

"I don't know him as well because we haven't played yet but I'm hoping for a great match." REUTERS