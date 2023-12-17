'Superstar' Osaka's return a boost for women's tour, says Mouratoglou

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Japan's Naomi Osaka is seen in the stands with her mother Tamaki Osaka and Brian Hainline U.S. Tennis Association president REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

The women's tour needs superstars and will benefit from former world number one Naomi Osaka's return following a 15-month break, top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou said.

The four-times Grand Slam champion last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

Osaka will return to action at the Brisbane International, a warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open, which takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan. 14-28.

"I think it's the best news for women's tennis," Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams, told Eurosport.

"Now you have Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, not that there are no others because of course there are many others, but I think those two are super exciting.

"They are superstars, so they're great for the WTA. The WTA needs superstars. We had so many great years with Serena, Venus (Williams) and Maria Sharapova, who are three really huge stars.

"And I think it draws a lot of attention to women's tennis when you have players like that. So I'm very excited that Naomi comes back. I think she's great."

Mouratoglou tipped Osaka to perform well on her comeback, saying her raw power and aggressive style would help her shake off any rust.

"She has such a huge game, huge shots. I think having the mindset, the will and the shots, she can really do some damage. She will be ready for the Australian Open. She will just lack matches," the Frenchman added.

"So we'll know quite fast if she's able to be competitive immediately or if she will need a bit more time to become competitive. But I feel she will be competitive straight away." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top