Stiffer new rules in tennis' Covid-19 world

PARIS • No shaking hands, no showering, no sharing, no signing.

Welcome to what the world of tennis could look like once government restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

On Friday, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions.

They include arriving at a venue already dressed and leaving immediately after the conclusion of a match.

"Do not use the locker rooms or showers," said the ITF.

Masks are to be worn while off-court, players and officials should stay at least two metres apart, while handshakes are also off limits.

Each player is asked to use their own set of balls - separately numbered. Ball boys and girls to wear rubber gloves while at changeovers, players must go around opposite sides of the net.

Players are also discouraged from signing autographs and from taking wefies while being warned not to share equipment, water bottles or food.

Tournaments should also have only singles matches and played without spectators.

The professional ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since mid-March and are not expected to resume until July 13 at the earliest.

Amid the shutdown, Andy Murray has backed Roger Federer's call to merge the men's and women's tours.

"When you have a lot of the top male players now starting to discuss and talk about it, that's definitely very promising," the Briton, who has often voiced his support for gender equality, told CNN on Friday.

"It's quite important not just to see this merger through a man's eyes and to bring more women into the decision-making positions so that everyone's voice gets heard."

The ATP Tour offers more prize money during the course of the year than the WTA events.

Hence it is little wonder that the topic has divided opinion, with Rafa Nadal among many who are backing the proposal.

Billie Jean King has campaigned for a joint tour ever since she founded the WTA in 1973 - but it is only now that officials within the men's side of the sport seem to be willing to explore the possibility of a merger.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS