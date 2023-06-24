Stefanos Tsitsipas says comments about Nick Kyrgios ‘misinterpreted’

LONDON – Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that the comments he made about Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon last season have been “misinterpreted”, after his remarks were featured on Netflix documentary “Break Point” and perceived as racist on social media.

Tsitsipas, 24, was knocked out by Kyrgios in a bad-tempered third-round clash at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2022 and described the Australian firebrand’s approach to tennis as “uneducated”, saying he brought “that NBA basketball attitude” to the sport.

His exact words were: “He’s brought that NBA basketball attitude to tennis. I would describe it as an uneducated approach of playing tennis.

“But you know tennis is a gentleman’s sport, it’s all about respect.

“We are not playing basketball. I feel he was trying to destroy my rhythm. He kept putting his towel in my box.”

The Greek world No. 5 has insisted there had been an “unfortunate misunderstanding that has a distorted picture of my intentions” in a lengthy statement posted to his Facebook page on Saturday.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios... insinuating racism where none exists,” he wrote.

“I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention.”

Tsitsipas added that his remarks were not meant to undermine Kyrgios’ ability or intelligence.

“I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball,” he said.

“It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities.

“Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have.”

The 28-year-old Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final but lost to Novak Djokovic, saw off Tsitsipas in four sets in a match that often threatened to spiral out of control.