Stefanos Tsitsipas crashes out of US Open

Greece's Tsitsipas (above) was sent crashing out in the second round by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

NEW YORK - Stefanos Tsitsipas’ miserable record at the US Open continued on Wednesday as the Greek seventh seed was sent crashing out in the second round by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows, slumped to a 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 defeat in 4hr 4min.

The 21-year-old Stricker, ranked 128th in the world, will now face either France’s Benjamin Bonzi or Christopher Eubanks of the United States in the third round. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top