Stars lay into Novak's 'stupidity'

LONDON • The father of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Srdjan, has blamed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for the coronavirus outbreak that hit the Adria Tour as the mocking hashtag #Djokovid continues to circulate online.

Djokovic has come under fire for staging the exhibition tournament without adopting any Covid-19 precautions. He and three other players - Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki - tested positive for Covid-19 after playing in the Balkan tournament, where players were seen hugging at the net, playing basketball, and partying like they did in pre-coronavirus days.

Serbian National Basketball Association star Nikola Jokic reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after being pictured with Djokovic at an exhibition basketball event in Belgrade earlier this month.

But Srdjan has pinned the blame solely on world No. 19 Dimitrov.

"In my opinion, Grigor Dimitrov is responsible for all this, refusing to test in Zadar and coming ill from who knows where," he told broadcaster RTL. "That's not right, causing a lot of damage to Croatia, Novak's family and Serbia."

The four players did not break any government protocols in Serbia or Croatia, with both countries easing lockdown measures before the event but their actions have been regarded as irresponsible.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, so often in the cross hairs for his own on-court indiscretions, said the incident was pure "stupidity".

"Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, former world No. 1 Andy Murray was also critical of Djokovic. The Scot added that he hoped the players and their family members who tested positive, including Troicki's pregnant wife, recovered soon.

"Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament and the players party with no social distancing in place," he said after winning his first match for seven months at the Battle Of The Brits exhibition tournament on Tuesday, beating British No. 6 Liam Broady 6-2, 6-2 in a charity tournament at the national tennis centre in west London.

The week-long event, organised by Murray's brother Jamie while professional tennis remains suspended due to the pandemic, is being played behind closed doors with strict health protocols in place. While there were chair umpires, players picked up their own balls and towels and they did not change ends.

IRRESPONSIBLE Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament and the players party with no social distancing in place. ANDY MURRAY, condemning the conditions under which the Adria Tour was staged.

The Adria Tour debacle was also a reminder to event organisers like Bob Moran, the tournament director of the Credit One Bank Invitational, of the importance of safety measures.

The six-day women's team exhibition in Charleston, South Carolina, has players practising distancing and wearing masks on site, according to Moran. Nets and sitting areas are being sanitised after practice sessions.

"Honestly, I think it's two different animals," he said of his event and the Adria Tour. "It's very unfortunate (what happened to Djokovic and Co). I hate to see this happen, but it's just again re-emphasising why we're taking all the precautions we are taking."

Top players, including Djokovic, had expressed their displeasure at the stringent measures, something that the ATP and the WTA men's and women's tours are expected to incorporate in their tournaments.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said he hoped players would be more receptive to restrictions after the Adria Tour fiasco.

"Maybe they are starting to get it now. Nothing's foolproof, so don't be foolish. That's my message." he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES