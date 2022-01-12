StarHub to show all four Grand Slams, badminton's India Open

SINGAPORE - Tennis fans in Singapore will be able to catch Grand Slam action live after StarHub announced on Wednesday (Jan 12) that it will be airing the upcoming Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Customers with a Sports+ subscription will be able to watch the Australian Open, which begins next Monday, and the French Open on beIN SPORTS 2 (Channel 211), while Wimbledon and the US Open will be shown on SPOTV (Channel 205).

Since the cessation of the Fox Sports channels in Singapore in October last year, there was uncertainty over the status of these premier tennis events.

Andrew Tan, StarHub's head of content, said: "Sporting events are near and dear to our customers' hearts. We are delighted to have deepened our partnership with beIN so that sports fans can continue savouring the full suite of Grand Slams on StarHub, starting with the Australian Open next week.

"Since last year, we have been hard at work with our content partners, to ameliorate the regional shuttering of the Fox Sports channels. We are thrilled that our efforts have borne fruit for our customers; with UFC and F1 re-joining our line-up last year, as well as the Australian and French Opens today. A big thank-you to our customers for being so patient with us as we bring their favourite sports properties back home."

The India Open, where Loh Kean Yew, Singapore's newly-crowned badminton world champion and other national shuttlers are competing, will also be broadcast on StarHub.

From Friday to Sunday, all Sports+ customers can stream the quarter-final, semi-final and final matches of the tournament on SPOTV or via the StarHub TV+ app.

Back on court for his first tournament since his victory in Spain, world No. 15 Loh will play Malaysia's 70th-ranked Soong Joo Ven on Thursday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Other Singapore athletes include Yeo Jia Min in women's singles, Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean in the men's doubles, as well as Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han in the mixed doubles.