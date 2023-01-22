Sporting Life: In Andy Murray’s uplifting defiance lies a lesson in effort

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Andy Murray was tired at times and often dejected but never quit at the Australian Open. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
42 min ago
MELBOURNE - After 960 points, 14 hours on court, barely any sleep, eight blisters, a few ice baths, more dialogue (with his players’ box) than in an Aaron Sorkin film, Andy Murray has left the Australian Open after the third round. The tournament feels emptier, the memory is full. To watch him struggle was the equivalent of listening to an athletic hymn.

Murray walks like a man who’s been given bad news. Head down. Mournfully. Then a point begins at the Open and he shakes the cement from his boots. Every shot is defiance, every point is vindication. A doctor apparently told him he’d never play professional sport. The doctor knows medicine, he doesn’t know great athletes.

