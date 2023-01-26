Sporting Life: Do people look too hard for a villain in Novak Djokovic?

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Novak Djokovic's hamstring is strapped but cynics thinks it’s worth only a plaster. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
48 min ago
MELBOURNE – In the summer of 2000, a champion at Wimbledon has tendinitis. He is hobbling and impeded, winces and wins. Not everyone is convinced though and the New York Times writes before the semi-finals that Pete Sampras’ injury “has been treated as an allegation and not a fact”.

Twenty-three years later and a continent away, a Serb limps and grimaces. His hamstring is strapped but cynics thinks it’s worth only a plaster. He is playing tennis like we’ve rarely seen but for some Novak Djokovic is never good enough.

