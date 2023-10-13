‘Spiritual’ Grigor Dimitrov to face Andrey Rublev in Shanghai semi-finals

SHANGHAI – Grigor Dimitrov said he was playing some of the best tennis of his career as he marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals, where he will take on Andrey Rublev.

The 18th seed from Bulgaria did not face a single break point in defeating Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in their quarter-final on Friday.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov, whose last ATP title was in 2017, faces Rublev in the last four after the Russian swept past France’s Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 in 90 minutes. Saturday’s other semi-final is between Poland’s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 26th-seeded American Sebastian Korda.

Dimitrov defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 and the draw has opened up, with Rublev the only player in the world’s top 10 still left.

Asked if he was playing his best since 2017, when he won four titles including the season-ending ATP Finals, Dimitrov replied: “I think one of the best seasons, absolutely, no doubt about that.”

A philosophical Dimitrov has been in China for a month, having also reached the semi-finals in Chengdu and quarter-finals at the China Open in Beijing. The extended time away has meant a lot of time on his own to think.

“I can definitely say that this trip for me has been not only special, but I think also almost spiritual for me on so many different levels, on and off the court,” he said.

“The amount of emotions that I’ve gone through in that month has been something I’ve never experienced in my life, and I feel like a big growth from it.”