‘Spiritual’ Grigor Dimitrov to face Andrey Rublev in Shanghai semi-finals

SHANGHAI – Grigor Dimitrov said he was playing some of the best tennis of his career as he marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals, where he will take on Andrey Rublev.
The 18th seed from Bulgaria did not face a single break point in defeating Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in their quarter-final on Friday.
The 32-year-old Dimitrov, whose last ATP title was in 2017, faces Rublev in the last four after the Russian swept past France’s Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 in 90 minutes. Saturday’s other semi-final is between Poland’s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 26th-seeded American Sebastian Korda.
Dimitrov defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 and the draw has opened up, with Rublev the only player in the world’s top 10 still left.
Asked if he was playing his best since 2017, when he won four titles including the season-ending ATP Finals, Dimitrov replied: “I think one of the best seasons, absolutely, no doubt about that.”
A philosophical Dimitrov has been in China for a month, having also reached the semi-finals in Chengdu and quarter-finals at the China Open in Beijing. The extended time away has meant a lot of time on his own to think.
“I can definitely say that this trip for me has been not only special, but I think also almost spiritual for me on so many different levels, on and off the court,” he said.
“The amount of emotions that I’ve gone through in that month has been something I’ve never experienced in my life, and I feel like a big growth from it.”
Dimitrov delivered a rock-solid display in the face of a big-serving barrage from Jarry to advance to the last four in Shanghai for the first time. He made just three unforced errors in his 1hr 39m victory, frequently showcasing his high-quality movement around the court and delighting the crowd inside Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena with some breathtaking skills.
“I think there were many components going the right way today,” said Dimitrov, who dropped just four points behind first serve in the match.
“For me, he is one of the best servers right now. I’ve played him a couple of times, and I feel like every time it gets tougher and tougher to return against him. In the most important moments, I was able to be just solid, nothing else.
“I don’t think I did anything crazy in those moments, I just kept on believing in my game, kept going after my shots. You don’t get many opportunities against him, especially in the beginning it’s very difficult because he doesn’t give you any rhythm… I was trying to apply pressure with the hope that he might make a few mistakes, and he did.”
In front of the watching Roger Federer, who was back for a fan event at the tournament he won twice, fifth seed Rublev made fairly light work of 32nd seed Humbert.
Rublev played on the front foot throughout the clash, striking his groundstrokes with flat power to push Humbert deep. He also recovered from a squandering a break advantage in the second set by winning the final four games to improve his head to head against Humbert to 3-2 and thereby, avenging his loss to the Frenchman in Beijing earlier in October.
“The match in Beijing, both of us played great tennis and I had chances. I was serving for the match. He was playing really well that match and I tried to analyse what I did wrong that match,” Rublev said.
“I tried to not make the same mistakes today and I did really well. I am happy to win in straight sets. I played a great match and I am happy to win today.”
Rublev is two victories away from a second Masters title of the season, having clinched the Monte Carlo crown in April.
The 25-year-old is yet to drop a set in four matches in Shanghai and knows what to expect when he plays his sixth Masters 1000 semi-final.
“It is going to be a tough match,” Rublev said looking ahead to his last-four clash with Dimitrov.
“He is a friend and I like him, and he is a really great player. It is really tough to beat him when he is in this form. This week, he is playing really well.” AFP