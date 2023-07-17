'Spanish bull' Alcaraz is me, Federer, Nadal rolled into one: Djokovic

LONDON - Novak Djokovic believes Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz possesses the “best of all three worlds”, cloning the talents of himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

World number one Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final on Sunday after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

The result shattered 36-year-old Djokovic’s bid to claim a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam crown.

Asked what makes the 20-year-old Alcaraz such a threat, the Serb star explained that he has duplicated his weapons, as well as Federer and Nadal – the storied ‘big three’ of tennis who between them have 65 Grand Slam titles.

“I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” said Djokovic.

“People have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that.”

Hailing Alcaraz for his “Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness”, Djokovic sees similarities in the renowned fighting spirit and “incredible defence” of Nadal.

Alcaraz’s backhands are straight out of the Djokovic playbook.

“That’s been my personal strength for many years,” he said.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is a very complete player.

“Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”

‘Tough to swallow’

In the immediate aftermath of his loss on Sunday, Djokovic was full of praise for Alcaraz.

Just last month, Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in the French Open semi-finals, with Alcaraz’s challenge undermined by body cramping brought on by the stress of facing his rival.

However, Alcaraz has now beaten Djokovic twice in their three meetings, having first got the better of him on clay at the Madrid Masters last year.