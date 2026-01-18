Sonmez becomes fan favourite in Melbourne after coming to aid of ball girl

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2026 Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez helps a ball kid after they collapsed due to heat during her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Edgar Su

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 - Zeynep Sonmez earned a place in fans' hearts as well as the second round at the Australian Open on Sunday when the Turkish qualifier rushed to the aid of a ball girl who had fainted in the punishing Melbourne heat.

The world number 112 was locked in battle with 11th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and waiting to receive serve in the second set when the girl, who was positioned beside the chair umpire, suddenly wobbled and fell on her back.

The girl picked herself up but stumbled again moments later, prompting 23-year-old Sonmez to stop play and run towards her.

With the crowd applauding, Sonmez put the girl's arm over her shoulder and guided her to a seat so medical staff could provide treatment.

Sonmez went on to lose the set but she was able to secure a 7-5 4-6 6-4 win and become the first woman from Turkey to reach the second round of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

Her victory comes on the back of a 2025 season in which she reached the third round at Wimbledon, marking the best Grand Slam result in the professional era for a Turkish woman.

She also reached the second round of the U.S. Open. REUTERS