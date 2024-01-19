Smooth Novak Djokovic glides into last 16 at Australian Open

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic is beginning to find his groove, and his rivals at this Australian Open should probably start to feel a little bit concerned about the world No. 1 at his favourite Grand Slam.

The Serb, who is aiming to win a record-extending 11th crown at Melbourne Park and 25th Slam title, had needed four sets to clinch victory in both the first and second rounds – against Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin.

But on Jan 19, the 36-year-old rediscovered his rhythm to cruise through to the fourth round, brushing aside 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry with minimum fuss in his 100th match at the tournament.

He was never in trouble against the Argentinian, and claimed a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win.

“It was a great match, I think the best performance I have had during this tournament and I’m pleased with the way I played throughout the entire match,” Djokovic said as cheers rang out on Rod Laver Arena.

“He stepped it up, raised his level of tennis probably one or two levels in the third set and we went toe-to-toe. In the tie-break I guess I just found the right shots, the right serves, and closed it out in straights.”

The Serb has been under the weather in Melbourne, regularly blowing his nose during changeovers, and admitted he has not been at his best.

But there was no drama in his latest match as he produced a trademark focused performance full of control.

The top seed did not face a single break point in the match, which lasted just under 2½ hours.

Djokovic’s century of appearances at his most successful Slam now trails only Roger Federer (117) and Serena Williams (105), and he has now clinched his 31st consecutive Australian Open match win.

“At the end of the day, when I reflect on all of the journey that I’ve been through, with my family or as people of Serbia, it’s been an incredible blessing to be here,” added the 10-time Melbourne Park winner.

He will next face either French 20th seed Adrian Mannarino or American 16th seed Ben Shelton in the last 16.