Slow start, strong finish as Alcaraz makes US Open third round

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NEW YORK, Sept 2 - Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's comeback from a long wrist injury layoff gathered momentum on Wednesday as he came from behind to outclass Portugal's Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The Spaniard returned to action after nearly five months out with a straightforward first-round victory over Roman Safiullin on Monday, but found himself on the back foot in his first evening session match this year.

World number 72 Faria broke for a 4-3 lead and relied on his powerful serve to comfortably claim the first set, before piling the pressure on an error-prone Alcaraz at the beginning of the second to earn two more opportunities to break.

Alcaraz dialled up the intensity at just the right time, however, delighting the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a dazzling drop shot-lob combination before quickly drawing level with Faria at one set apiece.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion produced more spectacular shot-making from the back in the third set, wearing down the Portuguese as he tightened his grip on the contest.

With Faria struggling on serve, the 23-year-old Alcaraz motored through the fourth set for a victory that earned him a meeting with China's Wu Yibing in the next round. REUTERS