Sloppy Naomi Osaka grinds past ‘mad’ Sorana Cirstea to stay alive at Australian Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka walks on the court to face Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE – An error-riddled Naomi Osaka left her parasol, hat and veil in storage on Thursday before the Japanese superstar ground into the Australian Open third round with a nervy win that ended in acrimony.

The four-time Major champion stunned the opening Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday when she emerged onto centre court for her first-round match decked out in an audacious “jellyfish-inspired” outfit.

Her white umbrella, matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers.

The dress and trousers made another appearance, but the rest was left behind.

Instead, it was all business on Margaret Court Arena, with the 28-year-old downing experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 5-2 in exactly 2hrs.

But it was far from a vintage performance, with a bumper 41 unforced errors and the match ended with some angry words from Cirstea at the net. She was apparently upset about Osaka saying “c’mon” to herself while she was serving during the third set.

The win put Osaka into a clash next with Australia’s 168th-ranked Maddison Inglis, who outlasted German veteran Laura Siegemund over three tight sets.

“I tried to play well. I think I hit a lot of errors, but I tried my best,” she said.

“She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open. So sorry she was mad about it. Honestly, I was just fighting as hard as I could. Just fighting.”

On the incident, Osaka added: “Apparently a lot of c’mons that she was angry about, but whatever. Like, she could’ve asked me. Like... bruh. I’m sorry.”

Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, laboured to a three-set win in her first round and it was more of the same against the 35-year-old Cirstea.

The 16th seed wrapped up the first set in 34 minutes. But Cirstea, in her 18th and last Australian Open having announced 2026 will be her final season, refused to go away.

She broke for a 2-0 advantage in the second set and Osaka again responded to level, but she was plagued by errors, with 14 in the set, and the Romanian took it to a decider.

An off-court break revitalised Osaka and she broke straight away to take charge in set three, keeping her foot to the floor to stay alive.

In other matches, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek turned on the style to motor past Marie Bouzkova and into the third round as she limbers up for a crack at a first Melbourne title.

The Polish second seed was in cruise control against the Czech player as the sun went down at John Cain Arena, sprinting to the finish 6-2, 6-3 in front of a vocal group of fans.

It set up a clash against Russian world No. 33 Anna Kalinskaya who beat Austria’s Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-3.

“I felt great playing today,” said Swiatek.

“I felt more freedom than in the first round and I wanted to just go for it. I’m really happy with the performance, for sure. I’m trying to appreciate every match, and take nothing for granted.”

Swiatek has won four French Opens, the US Open and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has proved elusive, with the 24-year-old making the semi-finals twice.

Last year, she surged into the last four but failed to get past eventual winner Madison Keys.

Keys blew hot and cold before getting over the line 6-1, 7-5 against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.

The 29-year-old threw off the shackles in the first set against the 92nd-ranked Krueger, taking it in just 23 minutes before losing focus and having to rally from 2-5 down in the second.

She will next face former semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova after the Czech ended the dreams of Indonesia’s Janice Tjen in straight sets.

Fifth seed Elena Rybakina also advanced, defeating France’s Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-2. AFP, REUTERS