Sinner’s record sets streak ends in Monte Carlo win

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April 9 - Jannik Sinner’s record run of 37 consecutive sets won at Masters 1000 events ended on Thursday when the Italian beat Tomas Machac 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3 in the third round at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Sinner last month became the first man to complete the “Sunshine Double” without dropping a set, claiming titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, and had also won the Paris Masters title last year.

The world number two’s run ended when he lost the second set against Machac, marking his first set loss since the Shanghai Masters in October, where he had retired injured against the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

Despite the setback, Sinner recovered to seal victory over his Czech opponent.

"Not every day is the same. I was struggling a little bit. I was a bit tired," Sinner, 24, said.

"I felt great before the match. In the second set I struggled a bit to find the right energy, but this can happen.

"I tried to push myself through, which I have done. Even when you don't feel your best, you try to find ways and that was the case today and I am happy. The main priority is to recover."

Sinner faces Felix Auger‑Aliassime in the quarter‑finals after the sixth seed progressed when Casper Ruud was forced to retire with the Canadian leading 7‑5 2‑2.

Elsewhere, 19‑year‑old Joao Fonseca eased past Matteo Berrettini 6‑3 6‑2 to reach the quarter‑finals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time, while third seed Alexander Zverev defeated Zizou Bergs 6‑2 7‑5. REUTERS