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‘Not ready to compete’: Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with knee injury ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner says he’s been working hard with his medical team, and is now focussing on getting ready for the US Open.

World number one Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open with a right knee injury, tournament organisers said on Aug 9, handing the Italian a blow in his preparations for the US Open in August.

The 24-year-old Italian, who claimed his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, had also pulled out of the Canadian Open, a key warm-up event for the US Open.

Sinner won the Cincinnati title in 2024 and finished runner-up to seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz there in 2025.

“After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati,” Sinner said in a statement.

“My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet.

“I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati... I can’t wait to be back next year and I’m now focussing on getting ready for the US Open.”

Sinner’s withdrawal further depletes the field in Cincinnati, with US Open champion Alcaraz also sidelined by a wrist injury.

The Cincinnati Open main draw begins on Aug 13, while the US Open main draw gets under way on Aug 30. REUTERS