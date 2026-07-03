Sinner faces tricky Brooksby as confident Gauff eyes Wimbledon surge

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July 2 - Wimbledon kicks off its third round on Friday, with world number one Jannik Sinner facing a tricky test in Jenson Brooksby and an emboldened Coco Gauff hoping to further capitalise on her improved, confident serve.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: JANNIK SINNER V JENSON BROOKSBY

After a five-set battle with Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, Sinner's straight-sets win over Nuno Borges was a relief to the defending champion, but the world number one admitted he was still far from his best after being dragged into two challenging tiebreaks.

"Trying to go a little bit more to the net. Trying to be a bit more aggressive. Also the movement itself I can improve," said Sinner, who also appeared to have recovered from a ripped toenail that bled through his shoe during the first round.

"The first couple of matches ... they're always tough. Now I'm past them. Let's see what's coming on the next round."

Sinner faces a tricky test against Brooksby, who is known for trapping his opponents in long rallies and outwitting them with unorthodox shots, including an unusual two-handed backhand slice.

The two last met in 2021, when Sinner won in straight sets. But the Italian four-time Grand Slam winner said Brooksby, ranked 81 in the world, had improved a lot since their last clash.

"It's going to be a very different match ... a very tough match. I'm looking forward to it," Sinner said.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: CLAIRE LIU V COCO GAUFF

Gauff was put through a battle by Solana Sierra in the second round, and the American two-time Grand Slam winner came out of the test feeling emboldened about her prospects of finally making a deep run at Wimbledon, having never gone beyond the fourth round.

"I think that was my first time doing a 10-pointer (tiebreak) in the third ... I'm happy with just how I fought and competed," Gauff said.

Adding to Gauff's confidence was the way she served, making only five double faults in the match and landing 10 aces, a sign that her effort to improve her serve is having some success.

"I was just trying to be aggressive when I could. But really happy with how I served," the 22-year-old said.

Gauff, who has beaten compatriot Claire Liu in straight sets in both their previous meetings, will be hoping for a dominant third-round win that will add to her Wimbledon momentum.

AUGER-ALIASSIME INTRIGUED BY QUALIFIER ZHENG

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is having his best Wimbledon campaign in the last five years, having faced three first-round exits and a second-round loss in the previous four editions.

But despite playing Grand Slam tennis for nearly a decade himself, the 25-year-old could not help but marvel at the sudden rise of his next opponent, qualifier Michael Zheng, who established himself as a regular at the majors while studying at Columbia University.

American Zheng graduated in May, and has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"Very interesting path. We've got a lot more of these players that are simultaneously playing college and pro or just get out of college and playing great tennis right away," Auger-Aliassime said about 22-year-old Zheng.

"I like how he plays. He's very tricky, he's got a great tennis IQ, got great ball control. It's going to be a tough one. It's not a surprise he's in the third round."

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

25-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Michael Zheng (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v 14-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

Claire Liu (U.S.) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

Roman Safiullin (Russia) v 24-Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain)

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 21-Tommy Paul (U.S.) REUTERS