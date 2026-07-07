Sinner extinguishes Struff's Wimbledon dream to reach semi-finals

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LONDON, July 7 - Champion Jannik Sinner ended one of the feel-good stories at this year's Wimbledon when he tamed big-serving German warrior Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3 to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

In his 47th Grand Slam appearance, Struff had become the oldest man in the professional era to reach his first major quarter-final, at the age of 36.

Any hopes the world number 74 might have harboured of extending that run were snuffed out in brutal fashion by the Italian top seed.

Struff had served 100 thunderbolt aces to reach the quarter-finals and fired down 12 more missiles on Tuesday but all that firepower did little to throw Sinner off his stride.

A break for a 6-5 lead in the first set was enough for the Italian to bag the set and when Struff held set point in the 10th game of the second, Sinner maintained his laser focus to produce an unreturnable serve.

Danger over and Sinner, who has failed to add to his Grand Slam tally since his triumph at the All England Club 12 months ago, steamed through the tiebreak before reaching his 10th major semi-final when Struff banged a service return long.

He will face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final. REUTERS