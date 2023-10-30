Sinner edges out Medvedev for Vienna title

Italy's Jannik Sinner (left) sprays champagne as he celebrates with second placed Russia's Daniil Medvedev. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

VIENNA - Italy’s Jannik Sinner won his fourth ATP title of the season on Sunday after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 in the final in Vienna.

Sinner defeated Medvedev for the second time in three weeks, having also overcome the Russian in the Beijing final at the start of October.

Medvedev was attempting to retain the title he won last year in Austria but Sinner nudged ahead in the final set, taking his ninth break point of an 18-minute game for a 3-1 lead.

Former world number one Medvedev broke back the following game only to immediately again drop serve, allowing Sinner to close out victory in just over three hours.

Both players are in the draw for next week’s Paris Masters. Sinner and Medvedev have already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin. AFP

More On This Topic
Medvedev downs Tsitsipas to book Vienna final berth
‘One of my toughest matches outside of the Grand Slams’, says Carlos Alcaraz after beating Dan Evans

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top