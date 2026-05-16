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Jannik Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Daniil Medvedev clash

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Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates a point in his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev on May 15.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates a point in his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev on May 15.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • World number one Jannik Sinner led Daniil Medvedev 6-2 5-7 4-2 in the Italian Open semi-final, which was suspended due to rain. Sinner showed signs of cramping.
  • Casper Ruud progressed to his first Rome final, defeating a fatigued Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-1. He is chasing his second Masters 1000 title.
  • The Sinner-Medvedev winner will face Ruud in the final. Sinner is pursuing his sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title on home clay.

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ROME - World number one Jannik Sinner moved to within two games of the Italian Open final before heavy rain suspended his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev on May 15, with the home favourite leading 6-2 5-7 4-2.

Sinner once again looked untouchable on home clay, racing through the opening set in just over half an hour while losing only two points on serve.

But Medvedev raised his level in the second set to force a decider against a struggling Sinner, who appeared increasingly hampered physically as the Russian became the first player to take a set off the top seed in the tournament.

Sinner responded immediately in the third, securing an early break to ignite the Campo Centrale crowd and seize control of the match, despite taking a medical timeout after showing signs of cramping.

Play was then halted with rain pouring down in Rome and organisers later announced the match would resume on May 16.

Sinner is chasing a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title and the only one missing from his collection, adding to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The winner will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the final after the Norwegian cruised to a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Luciano Darderi.

Ruud reached his first Rome final by taking advantage of a fatigued Darderi, who was coming off a marathon quarter-final victory in the early hours of May 14.

The 23rd seed is seeking his second Masters 1000 crown after winning the Madrid Open in 2025. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.